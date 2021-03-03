Headlines: Five Charged From Drug Busts, Scam Alert from Geisinger

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five people face charges after two separate drug busts in Snyder County. According to a press release from the Shamokin Dam Police Department, the busts both occurred Monday, March 1. According to police, during the first bust, officers and agents from the Shamokin Dam Police Department, Snyder County District Attorney’s Office, East IV Drug Task Force, and Pennsylvania Attorney General Office used a criminal informant (CI) to purchase crystal meth from target Billy Bobon.

The CI was to meet a “runner” instead of Bobon and the CI and Bobon agreed to sell 2 “eight balls” of crystal meth for $350. The CI met the “runner” and bought the crystal meth for the $350. Following the transaction, officers initiated a traffic stop on the “runner’s” vehicle and the “runners” were identified as Dawn Laubscher and Steven Filmy. Laubscher and Felmey were charged with multiple Title 35 violations. Bobon was taken into custody at his Washingtonville, PA residence. He was charged with multiple Title 35 violations.

In the second bust, officers and agents utilized a CI to buy a half-ounce of crystal meth from a person known to the CI as “Danielle”. The CI met with “Danielle” and an unknown male and bought the crystal meth for $450. After the sale, officers conducted a felony traffic stop on the male and “Danielle”. The male was identified as Wayne Kratzer and “Danielle” was identified as Danielle Cornwell. Cornwell suffered a medical emergency while in custody in the police cruiser when the lights were turned on.

Kratzer was charged with multiple Title 35 violations and was taken to Snyder County Prison. An arrest warrant was obtained for Cornwell, who will also be facing multiple Title 35 violations. A search warrant was executed on their vehicle and an additional ounce of crystal meth was located in the vehicle.

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger is alerting patients about scammers that are posing as COVID vaccine schedulers. A Geisinger representative says the scammers are reaching out to Geisinger patients by automated calls, live callers and/or text messages. The fraudulent activity includes the scammers asking for the patient’s name, date of birth and Social Security number in order to schedule a vaccine appointment. They say patients and the community should be aware that Geisinger will never ask for a Social Security number and if you do get a suspicious call, you should hang up and call Geisinger directly at 800-275-6401 or check your myGeisinger account for messages.