Hackenberg Running for Judge of Court of Common Pleas

MIDDLEBURG – A Middleburg district judge is officially joining the race for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Union and Snyder counties. Judge Lori Hackenberg says she’s running for the bench position after receiving ‘overwhelming’ support from Republicans and Democrats.

She filed her petitions in Harrisburg this week, saying she received over 1,960 signatures, far more than three times the 500 needed to be placed on the ballot. Hackenberg says she’s humbled by that support and says it’s a ‘powerful acknowledgment’ of the trust constituents have in her.