H2 Church Wins Hearing To Use Part of Former Bimbo Plant

SUNBURY – Higher Hope Church in Sunbury will now be able to use part of the former Bimbo Plant after winning a zoning hearing Wednesday. H2 Church appealed an initial application denial by the Sunbury Code Office.

A concern for some city residents is the potential loss of tax revenue for the city, Northumberland County, and Shikellamy School District.

But Pastor Mark Gittens the church definitely earns its keep despite not having to pay property taxes, “In 2019, we spend about $11,000 in benevolence. That’s helping people with rent, helping people get a new lease on life, and we spend thousands and thousands of dollars in services to our community. We don’t charge for counseling, we don’t charge for any services that we offer.”

Gittens says the church is also very involved in the community, “Everyone knows we do a lot for child abuse prevention advocacy, family conferences, and all those kind of mentorship things…and youth ministry…they’ll all find their way to be housed in that hub.”

We last told you the church will use one-third of the old plant. It’s not clear yet exactly what the tax impact will be. Sunbury Code Officer Mike Rhoades says it is good for the city to have a vacant building at least partially occupied, and it’s a win-win for the church and the city. Gittens says construction begins this spring for phase 1, which is installation of the worship space. A school and daycare will also be part of the new hub.