GSV Task Force Launches Website To Better Communicate Vaccine Info

SUNBURY – The recently formed Greater Susquehanna Valley COVID-19 Task Force says its launched a website to better communicate information about the vaccine. The website is vaccine-gsv.org.

The task force was recently formed to help alleviate recent confusion over the distribution of the vaccine. The group’s goal is to make sure all who are interested and able, can get the COVID-19 vaccine, and people who are most at-risk will receive it first.

The group says their are advocating to deliver the vaccine in a cooperative approach, with all parties, individuals, and agencies working together to administer the vaccine efficently. They are also hoping to offer clarity, peace of mind, and the most up-to-date information on the vaccine.

The task force consists of many community partners, including the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, county leadership and EMA directors, Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, Family Practice Centers, and others.