Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Names Interim

SUNBURY – While the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is in search for a new President and CEO, United Way of Columbia and Montour County leader Adrienne Mael has stepped up as the Interim President and CEO of GSV United Way. This comes while the two United Ways are eyeing a possible merger.

While a news release from the GSV United Way says they welcome Mael, who has been with the Columbia Montour United Way for over six years, Mael said, “I am thrilled to be joining the hardworking team at Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.”

Mael’s appointment and the search announcement follow the resignation of GSV United Way’s President and CEO Joanne Troutman, who stepped down recently from the position she also held for the last six years.