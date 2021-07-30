Grand Opening Saturday for Szulanczyk Memorial Garden

LEWISBURG – A memorial garden will be dedicated in The Valley Saturday. The Tom Szulanczyk Butterfly Garden grand opening is Saturday in the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park at 8:30 am. The garden will preserve butterflies and their habitat while being a place to educate visitors about the butterfly’s life cycle.

The garden is named after community leader Lewisburg resident Tom Szulanczyk, who helped with several restoration projects in the Lewisburg area and had raised and released butterflies as a hobby prior to his passing this past June. He was director of the regional Red Cross for many years.

The garden project is being established by his son Ben Szulanczyk following to honor his father’s memory and his love for his community.