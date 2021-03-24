Governor Wolf Releases Statement in Remembrance of Victims in Colorado 

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf is again joining many calls for a reduction in gun violence. This following two mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado that killed 10 people and in Georgia, killing eight people.

Governor Wolf is encouraging all Pennsylvanians to ‘remain united and stand strong in our commitment to peace and hope.’ He says we cannot ‘stand by and let the false narrative there’s nothing we can do to prevent gun violence continue.’

Tuesday, the governor stood with advocates in Pennsylvania to call for common sense charges to gun laws, and is urging more action to be taken now.

See the full statement below:

