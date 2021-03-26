Governor Wolf  Nominates New Pennsylvania Secretary of State

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf has nominated a new Secretary of State. The governor announced Friday he’s nominated Veronica Degraffenreid, who’s currently serving as acting secretary of the Department of State.

She replaces Kathy Boockvar, who resigned in February after the Department failed to advertise a proposed constitutional amendment on sex abuse.

Governor Wolf says Degraffenreid is a ‘nationally respected expert’ in election administration. The governor also says she has extensive experience in operating elections, from security and poll worker training to voter registration, administration and modern voting systems. She first joined the Department of State in February 2020 as the Special Advisor on Election Modernization.