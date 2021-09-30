Governor Wolf: Great Dane Investing $3.5 Million, Adding 200 Jobs to Elysburg Plant

ELYSBURG – Governor Tom Wolf was in the Valley Thursday with a major economic announcement. Governor Wolf said Thursday Great Dane will invest over $3.5 million into an expansion and create 200 new, full-time jobs at its Elysburg plant. It’s a move that will also help retain more than 420 jobs at the company’s three other locations in Turbotville, Lancaster County and Philadelphia.

The governor said the expansion was driven by a significant increase in demand for the company’s products, requiring a second production shfit. He said projects like this are critical to strengthen our economy and get Pennsylvania back on track from the pandemic.