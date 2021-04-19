Governor Wolf Gets First Dose of Vaccine

YORK – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Twitter Monday morning, the governor announced he received his first shot at Family First Health in York.

As he’s indicated before, Wolf said he decided to wait until all Pennsylvania adults were vaccine eligible. Wolf says he’s excited to join the more than 2.7 million Pennsylvanians who have received at least one dose. It’s unknown which vaccine he received.

About a quarter of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.