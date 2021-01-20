Governor Wolf Attends Inauguration

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf says he attended the Inauguration of President Joe Biden Wednesday, calling it a honor, but a solemn day. In a statement released shortly after the ceremony, Governor Wolf says its time for a ‘bold vision and strong leadership.’

The governor called Wednesday’s ceremony a solemn one due to the pandemic, but also the ‘despicable’ attack at the U.S. Capitol January 6. He says our nation faces unprecedented challenges at the moment, but is confident President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will rise to the challenge.

Governor Wolf’s full statement: