Governor Wolf, Again, Imploring Everyone: Stop The Spread

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf implored Pennsylvanians to stop ignoring warnings, follow CDC guidelines, wear a mask everywhere, stay distant, avoid crowded areas and wash hands frequently, or else the spread of COVID-19 will continue unchecked,”If we don’t do this, the reality is that COVID-19 will overwhelm our hospitals, will overwhelm our health care systems, and that’s dangerous. As I said before, that is dangerous for everyone who needs medical care in a hospital for any reason because it stretches our resources and it stretches the staffs of these institutions to the breaking point.”

Nurse Maureen Casey of Hershey Health System says she cannot stress enough how grueling it is on staff and how the stress is taking it’s toll,”Like waves on the shore; it just keeps coming. Nurses go home. Cry in the shower. Cry in their car alone because of the desperation and the exhaustion they feel.”

When asked about any more restrictions coming, especially for restaurants, the governor says we’ll know soon,”We are looking at all kinds of things. The hope was what we did a week and a half, two weeks ago was going to work and so we are looking at all sorts of issues right now and very shortly, we’ll come back with more recommendations.”