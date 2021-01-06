Governor and Secretary of State Respond to State Senate Action

HARRISBURG– On Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s Governor and Secretary of State affirmed November’s election results and responded to this week’s dispute in the state senate. Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary Kathy Bookvar reiterated that the election was certified and the governor says there was no evidence of voter fraud:

“Across the country, state and federal judges, including many Republican appointees have extensively and fully reviewed allegations of voter fraud in the general election and repeatedly dismissed them as untrue. The Trump campaign has lost more than 60 court cases because there is simply no evidence,” Wolf said.

On Tuesday, there was a dispute on the PA Senate floor when majority Republicans blocked a Democratic incumbent, Senator Jim Brewster of Allegheny County, from being sworn in because his GOP challenger has disputed the razor-thin election results. Republicans also muscled through a motion to remove Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, as the presiding officer for the day, after Fetterman insisted that Brewster be sworn in with the other senators.