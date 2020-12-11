Gov. Wolf Receives Second Negative COVID-19 Test

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s governor has now had two negative COVID-19 tests. Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that the prior evening he received his second negative test since his diagnosis and positive test on Tuesday. It appears that his positive test came at the end of the course of his virus. The governor has been asymptomatic.

Wolf thanked those who have sent well-wishes to him and his wife. He says he plans to continue to quarantine and carry out his duties from home in the coming days, following CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines for asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.