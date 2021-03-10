Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Coal Township Firefighter

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff in honor of a Coal Township firefighter who died Monday. In a release Wednesday, the governor ordered all commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Northumberland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Deputy Fire Chief Kevin (Bubba) Malukas of the Coal Township Fire Department.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset Saturday, which is the day of his funeral.

The United States flag is to remain at full-staff.