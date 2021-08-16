Gov. Wolf: 80% of 18 and Older Population Get First Dose

HARRISBURG – Another COVID vaccine milestone has been reached in Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday 80% of people 18 and older have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Governor Wolf called the milestone a ‘reminder’ Pennsylvanians are committed to the health and safety of themselves and their neighbors. He’s also reminding those who have received their first dose to get their second dose, and those who haven’t been vaccinated should do so.

To date, 64.3% of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated.