Gordner: ‘Need Clarification’ on Wolf’s Use of Old Law

HARRISBURG – Valley State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) says the GOP is concerned Governor Tom Wolf still has power to declare COVID mitigation orders through the Disease and Prevention Control Law. Governor Wolf announced a statewide school mask mandate Tuesday using that law.

On WKOK’s On The Mark Wednesday, Sen. Gordner says the state GOP’s best option is likely going through the courts and that would probably be needed for clarification,“Its not this specific order, but if as a result of us and the people ending the emergency, and if the governor is going to start relying upon this 1950s law, then it would basically give him the same powers he had before.”

Gordner says the Disease and Prevention Control law allows the state Department of Health’s to regulate people who are ill or have a spreadable illness, but it doesn’t apply to those who are healthy.

Regardless, Sen. Gordner is also remains in favor of letting schools boards making masking decisions,“Certainly we’ve seen upticks in regard to students having COVID or exposure to COVID and I think the school boards have been acting appropriately.”

Gordner says he also has no problem with districts already implementing mask mandates, because it’s their decision. You can hear Sen. Gordner’s remarks on the WKOK Podcast Page.