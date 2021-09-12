Gordner, Culver Announce State Money for Herndon, Jackson Township

HERNDON – Big state funding is heading toward a joint municipal authority in lower Northumberland County. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) announced $300,000 in funding to Herndon Borough and Jackson Township.

That funding will be used for facility upgrades to the water system. It will also assist in the conversion from a gas chlorination system to a liquid chlorine system, as required by a consent order with the state DEP. The current water plant was found with multiple deficiencies, forcing DEP consent order.