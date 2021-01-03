Geisinger Welcomes First Baby of 2021

DANVILLE – Geisinger has announced its first baby of 2021. Geisinger spokesman Joe Stender says baby boy Thomas Angel Rodriguez Jr. arrived Friday at 4:17 p.m. weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

Parents, Tabrandi Snook and Thomas Rodriguez of Shamokin, were greeted by Geisinger staff members with a gift basket after delivery.

(Photo: New parents, Tabrandi Snook and Thomas Rodriguez with baby Thomas Angle Rodriguez Jr. Also featured in the photo are Geisinger staff members: Dr. Deidre Heber, Dr. Brooke Spangler, JoAnne Leinenbach and Elizabeth Britton.)