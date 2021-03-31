Geisinger to Construct New Behavioral Health Facilities

DANVILLE/MOOSIC – Geisinger will soon begin construction of two new freestanding, inpatient behavioral health facilities…one will be here in the Valley, the other in Lackawanna County. Geisinger said its new partnership with Acadia Healthcare Company will address the urgent need for expanded, high-quality inpatient behavioral health services in the region.

Both facilities will be 96-bed, 73,000 square-feet and will serve adult and pediatric patients. Moosic’s construction starts this fall and it will open next year, Danville’s construction starts next year and will be finished in 2023.

Geisinger says the partnership will provided an opportunity to consolidate its behavioral health programs from Geisinger Danville, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Community Medical Center into these new facilities’. It will also allow vacated space to be repurposed for additional capacity, including expanded private room availability.