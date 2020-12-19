Geisinger ‘Strongly’ Supported Mitigation Efforts in ‘Outreach To Legislators’

DANVILLE – Geisinger says it did reach out to state legislators ‘strongly’ supporting the mitigation efforts now in place until after the New Year. We last told you State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) told WKOK’s On The Mark Thursday Geisinger sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf asking for the mitigation efforts for this 21-day period.

A Geisinger spokesman says in its ‘outreach to legislators’ saying the latest mitigation efforts could help communities” address community spread of COVID-19.” Geisinger also says it has been in regular communication with legislators throughout the pandemic.

Geisinger says it continues basing decisions on data and science and that data says these mitigation efforts are needed now. Geisinger says we learned earlier in the pandemic, the sooner we can stop the spread, the sooner we can return to normal lives.