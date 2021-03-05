Geisinger Resuming ‘Near-Normal’ Levels of Services

DANVILLE – Geisinger is almost back to normal after recovering from the pandemic.

In a release Friday, Geisinger says they have been able to resume ‘near-normal’ levels of services. That includes operating rooms and Geisinger is also beginning to reach out to patients to schedule non-emergent surgeries postponed due to the pandemic. Geisinger says they are able to reach this point due to COVID-related hospitalization numbers declining.

Geisinger says its average positivity rate in the past two weeks is about 8%, down from nearly 20% in early January.

Geisinger also says scheduling for new first dose vaccine appointments remains suspended, but the more than 40,000 disrupted appointments due to weather and supply have been rescheduled.

