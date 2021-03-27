Geisinger Ranks in Top Counties with Most Vaccine Coverage

DANVILLE — This week Geisinger surpassed more than 200,000 vaccine doses administered, marking another milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. State data shows Geisinger Hospital is in the top 5 of 12 Pennsylvania counties with most vaccine coverage.

Of the 211,000 vaccines administered by Geisinger, 86% have gone to members of the community. Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows for rates of people fully vaccinated per 100,000 residents, five of the top 12 counties have a Geisinger hospital.

Other rankings include:

#1 – Montour County, home to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville

#5 – Lackawanna County, home to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton

#7 – Columbia County, home to Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital

#11 – Northumberland County, home to Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital

#12 – Luzerne County, home to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre

For the latest information on the COVID vaccine, visit geisinger.org/COVIDVax.