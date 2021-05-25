Geisinger Opening Walk-In Clinic, Relocating Primary Care Office in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Sunbury residents will soon have better access to seek healthcare. Geisinger announced Tuesday it’s relocating its Geisinger Primary Care office to the Sunbury Plaza on North Fourth Street. They say that is going to be accompanied by a new Geisinger ConvenientCare walk-in clinic. The new location will open July 6.

Geisinger says the new location will be more than 24,000 square feet, will have x-ray and laboratory services. Those services, they say, aren’t available at their current Geisinger Sunbury location on Route 16 near Sunbury. Geisinger says these additional services mean you can get an X-ray or blood work during a visit to ConvenientCare or during your primary care appointment.

We have some additional information below:

More info: Geisinger ConvenientCare will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. All primary care providers and staff from Geisinger Primary Care Sunbury will relocate to the new location.