DANVILLE – No appointment necessary . . . The Geisinger Hughes Center on Stearns Lane in Danville will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Geisinger also continues to offer the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine by appointment at its pharmacies and vaccine centers. Masks are required at all Geisinger locations.

For more information, call 284-3657 or visit Geisinger.org/covidvax.