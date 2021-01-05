Geisinger Near 200 COVID Patients, Prison Cases Dropping

HARRISBURG – While Geisinger’s Danville campus is nearing 200 COVID-19 patients, outbreaks at Valley federal prisons are beginning to subside. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health says Geisinger Danville now has 199 COVID patients admitted. Among those patients, 38 are in the ICU and 25 are on ventilators.

Other Valley Hospitals (updated Tuesday):

Geisinger Shamokin (no changes) –15 people admitted and four in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has one new patient – 52 patients now, 12 in the ICU and nine on a ventilator.

At Valley Regional Prisons, outbreaks are starting to go down significantly:

Allenwood Federal Prisons are down to 127 inmates infected – 70 at the Medium campus, 57 at Low 0 at USP Allenwood – and 46 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 53 active inmate cases and 23 active cases right now among staff.

SCI Coal Township no longer has inmates infected, but still have 11 staff with active cases

Locally, there are 158 new cases. Northumberland County has 71 new cases, putting them at 5,296 since the start of the pandemic. The county also has five new deaths reported, with its death toll now at 241. Union County has 48 new cases at 3,049 overall and 44 deaths, Snyder County has 27 new cases at 1,994 overall and 44 deaths. Montour County has 12 new cases at 1,165 overall and 25 deaths.

Statewide, there are 8,818 new cases, with the total now over 673,000, of whom 70% have recovered. 185 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 16,500. There are also over 5,600 statewide hospitalizations – of those patients, over 1,100 are in the ICU and 700 are on ventilators.

Other Valley COVID updates:

The numbers are up at Valley state run facilities:

Selinsgrove Center – 44 total residents have been infected (26 active), 145 staff have been infected (37 active)

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (21 active), 21 staff have been infected (seven active)

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Tuesday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 816 total resident cases, 203 total staff cases and 158 deaths. These numbers represent slight changes: Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 active cases – 97 among residents and 66 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 162 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 63 among staff (five active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff case and one active resident case – 277 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 110 total resident cases, 28 total staff cases and 19 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 173 total resident cases, 48 total staff cases, and 13deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation no active cases (189 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 163 total resident cases, 30 total staff cases, and 17 deaths

As of Tuesday, 485 more vaccine doses have been administered (over 144,000 doses administered statewide):

Montour – 117 more doses administered (1,787 total)

Northumberland – 256 more doses administered (1,623 total)

Snyder – 35 more doses administered (409 total)

Union – 77 more doses administered (969 total)

There are 3,315,134 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 19,731 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.