Geisinger Starts Staff Vaccinations, Starts Public Info Hub

WKOK Staff | December 15, 2020 |

DANVILLE – Geisinger has established a new online resource hub to help address questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.  Information will include details about the vaccine safety information, who Geisinger should vaccinate according to state guidance, and answers to frequently asked questions.

 

The resource hub is online at Geisinger.org/COVIDvax.  Geisinger said they will begin providing vaccines to its front-line staff, who provide significant care to patients with COVID-19, along with other front-line staff in critical departments.  Vaccine eligibility will expand as supplies and distribution protocols allow.

 

Geisinger is expected to receive two to three-thousand vaccine doses in the initial shipment.  They will begin vaccinating eligible employees this week.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff