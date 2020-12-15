Geisinger Starts Staff Vaccinations, Starts Public Info Hub

DANVILLE – Geisinger has established a new online resource hub to help address questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Information will include details about the vaccine safety information, who Geisinger should vaccinate according to state guidance, and answers to frequently asked questions.

The resource hub is online at Geisinger.org/COVIDvax. Geisinger said they will begin providing vaccines to its front-line staff, who provide significant care to patients with COVID-19, along with other front-line staff in critical departments. Vaccine eligibility will expand as supplies and distribution protocols allow.

Geisinger is expected to receive two to three-thousand vaccine doses in the initial shipment. They will begin vaccinating eligible employees this week.