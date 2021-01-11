Geisinger Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine Availability for Phase 1A Healthcare Personnel

DANVILLE– Geisinger Medical Center is expanding their distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. In a news release, the hospital says those who qualify as Phase 1A groups by the state can get the shots at new community-based vaccine centers. Those centers are located throughout central and northeastern Pennsylvania. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine, and can be made online using myGeisinger. A questionnaire is required prior to scheduling and identification is needed at the vaccine appointment. Geisinger is administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and two doses are required. To date, Geisinger has provided about 15,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In alignment with federal and state guidelines and as supplies, staffing and logistics allow, COVID vaccines will be available to all healthcare personnel who qualify as part of the state’s Phase 1A, including:

Chiropractors

Clinical personnel in school or university settings

Contracted healthcare personnel not directly employed by a health care facility

Dentists and dental hygienists

Direct support professionals

EMS

Medical students and trainees

Non-Geisinger providers and their staffs

Nurses, nursing assistants

Persons not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious material

that can transmit disease