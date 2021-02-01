Geisinger COVID vaccine centers opening at noon Tuesday

DANVILLE – Geisinger’s four community COVID-19 vaccine centers will open at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 2, due to the winter storm.
Anyone with a morning appointment will be contacted by Geisinger to reschedule. The impacted locations include:
- Geisinger CenterPoint COVID-19 Vaccine Center in Jenkins Township
- Geisinger Health Plan Building COVID-19 Vaccine Center near Danville
- Geisinger Jersey Shore COVID-19 Vaccine Center
- Geisinger Lewistown COVID-19 Vaccine Center
We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as Geisinger works as quickly as possible to reschedule appointments.
For continued updates on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit geisinger.org/COVIDvax.