Geisinger ConvenientCare Offering COVID-19 Tests for Travelers

DANVILLE – Geisinger is looking to help those traveling this summer who still need to have a COVID-19 test before leaving. Geisinger says it’s offering PCR tests for those 12 months and older at 18 ConvenientCare walk-in clinics throughout central and northeast Pennsylvania.

Travel tests are offered for a self-pay fee of $140. To get a test, you must have legal identification, such as a driver’s license, and anyone between age 12 months and 17 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them. Geisinger says if your child is younger than 12 months, contact your pediatrician for advice on testing. Results will be available within 24 hours through myGeisinger.

You don’t need an appointment for a travel test at ConvenientCare, but you can save your spot in line to be seen at a clinic by visiting geisinger.org/urgent. As travel requirements vary from destination to destination, Geisinger says make sure you’re tested at the right time before departing.