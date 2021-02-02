Geisinger, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Join Forces

DANVILLE – Geisinger and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) say they are joining forces to add some new and different pediatric services at Geisinger. Both hospitals announced the new affiliation Tuesday; it involves Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and CHOP.

The hospitals says the affiliation will expand to include several distinct agreements aimed at improving pediatric health care for children across the vast spectrum of pediatric disorders. It’ll also provide access to CHOP’s expertise in rare and complex diseases, while harnessing Geisinger’s well-established outpatient general and specialty pediatric programs and inpatient services at Jane Weis Children’s Hospital.

Clinicians from CHOP and Geisinger have already begun to collaborate across numerous areas. Those include pediatric cardiology/cardiac surgery, radiology, and laboratory services.