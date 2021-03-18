UPDATE: COVID-19 Vaccine Wait lists Available at Geisinger, Evangelical

UNDATED – Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital are beginning to slowly open up appointments again to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Geisinger announced Thursday it has started a waitlist for people eligible to receive the COVID vaccine as part of the state’s Phase 1A groups.

Phase 1A-eligible community members interested can go to Geisinger.org/COVIDVax, or myGeisinger, or call 570-284-3657. As appointments become available, Geisinger will contact those on the waitlist to schedule. Anyone who schedules an appointment is urged to keep it.

Geisinger says in the coming days, it will surpass 200,000 vaccine doses administered, many of which going to those in Phase 1A. In recent weeks, Geisinger has administered about 3,000 doses per day, on par with many mass vaccination events across the state.

At Evangelical, Vice President of Physican and Clinic Practices Brian Wolfe says the hospital has scheduled vaccine appointments through the end of March and is beginning to schedule for April. Evangelical is currently using its established wait list of eligible Phase 1A individuals to fill the upcoming available appointments. Anyone eligible can call 570-522-4530 (option 1) or visit www.evanhospital.com/virus/.