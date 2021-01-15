Geisinger Administers 20,000th COVID-19 Vaccine

20,000th COVID-19 Vaccine Administered at Geisinger

DANVILLE – Geisinger has now reached 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered. The health system announced Friday it reached the milestone Thursday. A spokesman says of the 20,000 doses of vaccines provided so far, more than 16,000 were first doses, 14,000 of which were for employees. They said about 60% of the health system’s employees are vaccinated.

Geisinger says they complied with the mandate that at least 10% of its first doses go to non-Geisinger healthcare personnel in the state’s Phase 1A groups. Second dose vaccinations for employees began January 6 and nearly 4,000 employees are now fully vaccinated.