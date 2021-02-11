Geisinger: 65 Forward Health Center Opening in Milton Soon

MILTON—A new center for local health care for seniors will be open this spring. Geisinger recently announced plans to open a second 65 Forward Health Center. It will be in the South Gate Plaza along Route 405 near Milton. Geisinger says it’s 65 Forward program was developed to help meet the health needs of people over 65 under one roof. The first center of this type in The Valley was opened in November in Shamokin Dam. The new facility should be open in April.