Gas Prices Fall Slightly…The Valley Well Above National Average

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania gas prices have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.52/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.14/g today.

The average prices per gallon in area counties are as follows:

Union County- $2.49

Snyder County- $2.56

Northumberland County- $2.49

Montour County- $2.52

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said,”After gas prices spiked last week in their biggest weekly rise since August, we’ve seen them cool back down for the time being. With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise and restrictions weighing on gasoline demand, we’re likely to see optimism over vaccinations offset by lower current demand for the most part.”