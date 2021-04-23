UPDATE: Coroner Called to Elysburg Garage Fire

ELYSBURG – Nearly two dozen volunteer fire crews have been dispatched to a two-alarm garage fire in the Elysburg area, and its believed to be a fatal. According to the Northumberland County Fire Wire, the blaze was first reported just before 10:30 a.m. at 166 Hemlock Lane in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County. Entrapment was first reported as well. Emergency responders say the coroner and state fire marshal is heading to the scene. We’re working to gather more details.