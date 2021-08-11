Front Street in Sunbury to Remain Closed Through Friday

SUNBURY – A portion of Front Street in Sunbury will remain closed through the end of the week, and the city is hoping work will be done in time for this weekend’s River Festival. PennDOT says Front Street will remain closed through Friday, with the same detours in place.

Sunbury Department of Public Works Director Steve Welker says work is being slowed due to delays in delivery of materials.

The closure of Front and Reagan streets began August 1 as part of the the Reagan Street Flood Mitigation Project – Front Street was due to reopen today (Wednesday).