Front Street in Sunbury Opening 2 a.m. Saturday

SUNBURY – Front Street in Sunbury will be open tomorrow morning, the morning of what is typically the busiest day of Sunbury River Festival.

Sunbury Department of Public Works Director Steve Welker says Front Street will open at the intersection with Reagan Street at 2 a.m. Saturday. He says crews are finishing paving the road and it needs time to cool down before reopening to traffic.

The current detours will remain in place for anyone attending River Festival today.

We last told you Front Street was due to reopen Wednesday, but work has been slowed due to delays in delivery of materials. The closure of Front and Reagan Streets began August 1 as part of the Reagan Street Flood Mitigation Project.