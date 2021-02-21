Free Narcan Distribution in Montour County

DANVILLE— A medication that helps with overdose patients will be given out in Montour County this week. The organization “United in Recovery” along with the Danville Police Department are giving away Narcan. The free event will be at the police station on Wednesday, February 24 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Narcan is used for those who have an opioid overdose. The drive-through event will adhere to CDC guidelines with social distancing and little person-to-person contact.