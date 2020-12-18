SHAMOKIN DAM – Valley families will have the chance to get up to two gallons of milk for free next week. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Weis Markets are hosting a free milk distribution next Wednesday from 1-6 p.m. at W&L Nissan in Shamokin Dam. That’s the old K-Mart parking lot.

The public is invited to receive up to two gallons of milk per car. It will be a drive-thru style giveaway, and patrons will be asked to remain in their vehicle and pop their trunk when requested. Milk will not be distributed before 12:45 p.m. and if you arrive before then, you’ll be asked to come back.

If you’re interested in volunteering, email Steph at [email protected].