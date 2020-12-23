Four alarm building fire in Turbot Township, Northumberland County

MILTON – A four alarm building fire kept firefighters busy overnight in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. The fire started just after 11 p.m. at Bressler’s Garage in the 3500 block of Broadway Road near Milton.

Firefighters from Milton, Warrior Run, Pottsgrove, Mifflinburg and Winfield responded and additional crews from across the region were brought in to assist. Flames were visible through the roof of the building when they arrived on the scene and volunteers were still there at 5:15 this morning investigating what caused the fire.