UPDATE: Valley Community Leaders Remember Former Wood-Mode Owner

LEWISBURG – Valley community leaders are honoring the life of longtime Wood-Mode CEO Robert Gronlund. He died shortly after midnight Thursday at Geisinger. Gronlund joined the family business in 1966, became sole owner in 1998, then sold the company in 2019.

Skip Weider, a former Geisinger development and marketing leader says Gronlund was an example for all of us, “What Robert and his family did over those many years…they brought jobs and economic vitality to our region. In addition and perhaps most importantly, the generosity of that family persists in this region and will over many, many years to come.”

However, Wood-Mode suddenly closed in May 2019 that laid off hundreds of employees. But Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker says the public shouldn’t dwell on that, “While things transpired at Wood-Mode that were visible to the community, we cannot forget what that man did for Snyder County for many, many years and the region was stronger for it.”

The cabinetry reopened under new ownership several months later.

Aucker also remembered Gronlund’s heavy involvement in the hospitals success, first serving as a board member in 1982 and was Board Chair from 1986-1988. In 2015, he moved to Board Emeritus status.

During the ongoing pandemic, Aucker called Gronlund a great cheerleader, “All throughout the year, he’d send me random text messages, voicemails, just saying ‘Hey I appreciated this,’ ‘Hey, you’re doing a good job, keep your chin up, you’ve got to be able to lead in difficult times as well as easy times,’ and I will miss him.”

Current Wood-Mode Owners released a statement following Gronlund’s passing, ‘We are saddened to hear of Robert Gronlund’s passing. We wish to express our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.’ Gronlund was 79-years-old.