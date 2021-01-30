Former Sunbury City Administrator Running for Mayor

SUNBURY – After letting her contact expire as Sunbury City Administrator, Jody Ocker is now running for Mayor. Ocker made that announcement Saturday, running as an independent, saying its time for ‘leadership and change.’ She says she learned a lot in her two years as City Administrator, describing one observation of council members who were ‘resistant to change.’ Ocker says those council members were unable to implement strategies to promote improved budgeting, efficient city operations, and community/economic development.

Ocker says as mayor, she’d support the city police department in pursuing accreditation, building positive relationships with the community, and making Sunbury safe for everyone. She says one of her biggest accomplishments as City Administrator was working with many partners regarding the closing of the textile mill, resulting in gifting of parcels of land to the city for future economic development.

Ocker let her City Administrator position expire this month, frustrated after city department heads ‘didn’t always follow through’ with letting her direct and supervise administration of all city departments except for police after the first six months, as stated in the job description and contract.