Former President Trump’s Ambassador to Denmark Seeks Pennsylvania Senate Seat

Sands for months has made the rounds of the state Republican Party’s circuit of dinners, meet-and-greets and fundraisers, introducing herself to party rank-and-file members.

Sands, 60, grew up in Cumberland County, outside Harrisburg, and spent much of her adult life living in California .

There, she took over as CEO of Vintage Capital Group, the real estate investment firm founded by her late husband, Fred Sands, a prominent Republican campaign donor, philanthropist and real-estate mogul who died in 2015.

She helped raise money for Trump’s campaign during the 2016 presidential campaign, hosting a fundraiser at her Bel-Air mansion, and was appointed to ambassador to Denmark in 2017. She also gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trump’s campaign.

Sands had a TV and movie career and practiced chiropractic medicine before she married Sands in 1999.

The primary election is next May.