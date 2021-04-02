Former Middleburg Man Sentenced for Sexual Assault of Two Minors

MIDDLEBURG – A man formerly of Middleburg has been sentenced for sexually assaulting two minor females. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says Joshua Bingaman was sentenced to three and a half to seven years in state prison followed by 10 years probation. He also must register as a Megan’s Law sex offender for life.

The DA says the assaults occurred between 2008 and 2015 in Snyder and Union counties. Bingaman entered pleas in March to two second degree felony counts of incest of a minor and two second degree misdemeanors of indecent assault of a minor.