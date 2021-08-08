Food Pantry Available in Sunbury Twice a Month

SUNBURY – A new drive-through food pantry available in Sunbury. The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA and Geisinger have teamed up for the giveaway on the first and third Wednesday of each month. The items will be given out on those days from 4-6 p.m.

They say they’ll have non-perishable pantry items like cereal, juice and canned goods in a drive-through pickup at their location on Fourth Street. You do need to pre-register, call the Y at 570-286-5636.

One of the Co-Branch Directors Katrina Mouery said, “Our community has a significant amount of food insecurity and the Y wants to help with this need.”