Five Hospitalized, 8-Year-Old Boy Flown After Three-Vehicle Crash on Route 45

LEWISBURG – An eight-year-old boy was flown to the hospital and four other people were injured in Monday’s three-vehicle crash along Route 45 in East Buffalo Township, Union County. The medical condition on the boy is unknown.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police tell us 28-year-old Cody Zerby of Lewisburg was waiting to make a turn on Route 45 when his vehicle was hit from behind. The eight-year-old boy and a three-year-old were passenger’s in Zerby’s vehicle.

68-year-old Rodger Kline of Beaver Springs was driving the car that hit the Zerby’s vehicle. Kline’s vehicle went on to hit a third vehicle.

Officers say all five people involved were injured and taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment and their medical conditions are unknown. The eight-year-old boy was later taken to Geisinger via Life Flight.