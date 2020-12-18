Geisinger Scheduled To Get Moderna Vaccine Next Week

DANVILLE- The CEO of Geisinger Medical Center says nearly all the doses of their first round of vaccines will be given by the end of the weekend. Dr. Jaewon Ryu says the hospital started administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday following a lot of planning. They have an initial distribution of 3,000 doses and many of them will be vaccinated by the end of the weekend.

“By the end of the weekend, I believe we should have about 2,100 of our employees vaccinated,” Ryu said.

The rest of the doses should be administered by the beginning of next week. Ryu says the snow did throw a little bit of a curveball but they were able to adapt quickly. He added that they expect to get doses of the Moderna vaccine next week once it is finally approved and released.