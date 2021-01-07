Dr. Levine: First COVID-19 Variant Confirmed in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – The first case of the COVID-19 variant discovered in England has been confirmed in Pennsylvania. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Thursday morning the case was confirmed in Dauphin County. Dr. Levine says the individual tested positive after known international exposure. The variant is much more contagious.

A case investigation and contact tracing were performed to identity, inform, and monitor anyone in close contact. Dr. Levine says the individual has mild symptoms, which have since been resolved while they completed their isolation at home.

Dr. Levine says public health experts expect all current diagnostic tests will detect the variant as COVID-19 and the current vaccines will remain effective against the variant as well.