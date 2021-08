MILTON — An 8am Saturday house fire in Milton injured a man and left a family without a home…The second floor and attic of the house on Filbert Street, was engulfed in flames as volunteer fire fighters arrived on the scene.

According to media reports, one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and later released. Milton and Watsontown volunteers were joined by other volunteers, along with Lewisburg crews. The Red Cross is said to be helping the family.